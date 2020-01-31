PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Sell Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their sell rating on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

