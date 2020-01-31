PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. 117,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

