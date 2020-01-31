Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.