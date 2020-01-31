Pakcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $172,714.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $172,714.00 and $32.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

