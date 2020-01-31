Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.70. The company had a trading volume of 435,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,848. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.31 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

