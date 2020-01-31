Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is hurting from stiff competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco. Moreover, continued acquisitions and heavy investments to boost sales and marketing are hurting the company’s operating margin. Furthermore, U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is expected to negatively impact the bottom line. Volatile spending environment is also a negative. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Palo Alto is gaining from strong demand for its cloud security products. Several deal wins and growing adoption of its next-generation security platforms are positives. Palo Alto’s recent acquisition synergies are also expected to boost revenues, going forward. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings is another tailwind. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release.”

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.48.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.78. The company had a trading volume of 714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,860.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.