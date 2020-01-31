Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

