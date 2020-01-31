Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

