Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.99

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.99 and traded as high as $21.92. Parex Resources shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 420,227 shares.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,690 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total value of C$583,882.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

