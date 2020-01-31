Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 706,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 233,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,793. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Park Electrochemical has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

