Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $223.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.83. 784,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

