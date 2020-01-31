Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $162.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

