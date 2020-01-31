Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,112 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

