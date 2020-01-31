Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 75,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

