Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 4,833,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

