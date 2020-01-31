Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 235,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

