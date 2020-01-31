Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 256,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,820. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

