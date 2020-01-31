Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 827.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 123,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,600. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

