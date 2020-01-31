Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 842,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,884 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 289.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. 25,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.