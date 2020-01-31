Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $932.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $680.55 and a 12 month high of $982.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.53.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

