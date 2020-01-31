Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.
