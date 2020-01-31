Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.93. 103,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Patient Home Monitoring has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

