Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.93. 103,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Patient Home Monitoring has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit