PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300,981.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,590.87 or 0.16966793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $300,981.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,593 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

