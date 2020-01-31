Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.16. The stock had a trading volume of 871,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,578. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $145.92 and a 12 month high of $325.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.51 and its 200 day moving average is $244.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.