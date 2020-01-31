Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.16. The stock had a trading volume of 871,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,578. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $145.92 and a 12 month high of $325.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.51 and its 200 day moving average is $244.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

