Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,465,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

