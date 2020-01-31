Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Natixis boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1,020.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 36.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

