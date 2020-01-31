Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.Paypal also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

