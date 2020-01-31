Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $868,403.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Paytomat has a market cap of $868,403.00 and $62,659.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Paytomat token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.30 or 0.02892849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

