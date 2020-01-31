Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Shares of PGC opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGC. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

