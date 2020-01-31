Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading Down 0.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.49, 17,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 7,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price objective on Pediapharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.98.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

