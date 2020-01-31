Peel Hunt Boosts Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 945

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Grafton Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 895 ($11.77).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 942 ($12.39) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 883.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 797.39.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

