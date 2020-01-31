Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

BBY stock opened at GBX 269.34 ($3.54) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Also, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,005 shares of company stock worth $4,225,821.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

