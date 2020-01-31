Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 510 ($6.71) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

