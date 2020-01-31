Pembroke Management LTD Buys 1,628 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

