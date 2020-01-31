Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

