Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PFLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,380. The company has a market cap of $469.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

