Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

