Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

