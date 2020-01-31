Peoples Bank OH Sells 438 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

