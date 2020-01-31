Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $10.89. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 221 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

