PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.63

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $143.70, with a volume of 31278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.