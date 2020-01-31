Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 9,995,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.