PHI Token (PHI) Market Cap Tops $349,869.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. PHI Token has a total market cap of $349,869.00 and approximately $14,234.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PHI Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

