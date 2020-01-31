Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Phunware during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

