Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 3,141,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.