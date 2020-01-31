Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,792. Trustmark has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

