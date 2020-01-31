Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CPF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $799.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

