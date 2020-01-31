Piper Sandler Comments on eBay Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

eBay stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 6,498,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eBay by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 307,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 145,804 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

