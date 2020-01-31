Piper Sandler Comments on First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Foundation stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

