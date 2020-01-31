Piper Sandler Comments on Nasdaq Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.