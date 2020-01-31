Piper Sandler Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Neutral

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.